Brother demands JIT or judicial body to probe Aziz Memon’s ‘natural’ death  

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Brother of slain journalist Aziz Memon on Wednesday rejected a report presented before the National Assembly’s (NA) standing committee, declaring the death due to natural causes, ARY NEWS reported.

Hafeez Memon said that presenting such a report into the high profile killing of his brother was a joke. “We have earlier demanded to handover the investigations to SSP Investigations Tanvir Tunio, however, no one paid heed and it remain divided between the probe teams of the two districts,” he said.

Memon said that only one part of the post-mortem report has been received and declaring the death as natural before the final report has raised severe questions on impartiality of the probe. “It seems that a conspiracy is being hatched to influence my brother’s killing,” said Hafeez Memon.

He said that his brother was killed in a planned way and all of them who had witnessed the body could testify that it was not a natural death.

He demanded of the authorities to form a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial body to probe into the death.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad who was attending a ceremony on Wednesday was faced by media personnel afterwards who tried to question him over the ongoing murder investigations of journalist Aziz Memon.

Read More: Brother demands to replace cops probing journalist Aziz Memon’s killing

The DIG, visibly distraught refused to answer the questions, he said investigations were as yet underway to determine the perpetrators and a joint investigation team was also being formulated on the matter.

He said that if something came up in the investigations then swift and prompt action will surely be taken against the perpetrators, whoever they may be.

Comments

comments