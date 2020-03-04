DIG Hyderabad dodges media on questions over Aziz Memon murder case

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad who was attending a ceremony on Wednesday was faced by media personnel afterwards who tried to question him over the ongoing murder investigations of journalist Aziz Memon, ARY News reported.

The DIG, visibly distraught refused to answer the questions, he said investigations were as yet underway to determine the perpetrators and a joint investigation team was also being formulated on the matter.

Read More: Brother demands to replace cops probing journalist Aziz Memon’s killing

He said that if something came up in the investigations then swift and prompt action will surely be taken against the perpetrators, whoever they may be.

Earlier on February 24, A local court in Kandiaro on Monday sent an accused held during the probe into the murder of journalist Aziz Memon’s on a three-day remand.

Read More: Accused held in Aziz Memon’s killing probe sent on three-day remand

According to details, an accused-Awais- was presented before the court for an extension in his remand from Mehrabpur police authorities.

The court extended his remand for three more days and directed the officials to submit a report on progress in the case by February 27.

Comments

comments