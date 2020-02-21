Brother demands to replace cops probing journalist Aziz Memon’s killing

NAUSHERO FEROZE: The brother of slain journalist Aziz Memon on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction over the ongoing probe into the killing and demanded of the police authorities to replace the investigation team, ARY NEWS reported.

Engineer Hafeez Memon wrote a letter to the deputy inspector general (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, saying that the Mehrabpur police has shown a slow progress into the killing of his brother.

“The investigation team probing the matter should be replaced,” he demanded and said that despite being a high profile case, the postmortem report in to the matter is yet to be prepared.

“The samples sent to ascertain the cause of the journalist’s death were returned from a Rohri lab without examination,” he said adding that the police has now conveyed to them that the sample would now be sent to Karachi for preparing a postmortem report.

On 17 August, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take notice of journalist Aziz Memon’s killing.

Taking to the Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, a Sindhi journalist Aziz Memon has been killed, he accused province’s ruling party in one of his video, and even came to Islamabad to apprise about death threats from PPP. He requested CJ SC to take notice and investigation by a federal agency into the murder.

President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death on Sunday in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze .

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.

