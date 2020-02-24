Accused held in Aziz Memon’s killing probe sent on three-day remand  

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: A local court in Kandiaro on Monday sent an accused held during the probe into the murder of journalist Aziz Memon’s on a three-day remand, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, an accused-Awais- was presented before the court for extension in his remand from Mehrabpur police authorities.

The court extended his remand for three more days and directed the officials to submit a report on progress in the case by February 27.

On February 21, the brother of slain journalist Aziz Memon on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction over the ongoing probe into the killing and demanded of the police authorities to replace the investigation team.

Engineer Hafeez Memon wrote a letter to the deputy inspector general (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, saying that the Mehrabpur police has shown a slow progress into the killing of his brother.

“The investigation team probing the matter should be replaced,” he demanded and said that despite being a high profile case, the postmortem report into the matter is yet to be prepared.

“The samples sent to ascertain the cause of the journalist’s death were returned from a Rohri lab without examination,” he said adding that the police has now conveyed to them that the sample would now be sent to Karachi for preparing a postmortem report.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death on Sunday in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze.

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.

