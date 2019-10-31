Baaji all set to be screened at VISAFF

Baaji is about to be screened at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF) next month.

After making its mark at the DC South Asian Film Festival in the United States and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and received honors for Best Supporting Actor, Baaji will now be screened as part of the Official Selection at The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival on November 16.

Producer and director of the movie, Saqib Malik took to Instagram to reveal the great news. He wrote, “One more laurel for Baaji!” He asked, “friends, fans, and family in the Vancouver area, be sure to catch Baaji on Saturday, November 16!”

The cast of Baaji also made sure to tell the news to the followers and to congratulate each other via Instagram.

Baaji marks the cinematic return of Meera and features Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Meera, Ali Kazmi, Mohsin Abbas Haider Nayyar Ejaz, Nisho in key roles. Ejaz won the accolade for the Best Supporting Actor at MISAFF.

