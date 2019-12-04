LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Babar Awan said on Wednesday that the army law can be amended for Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) service extension, constitutional amendment is not necessary in this regard, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media men in the Lahore High Court Bar, Dr Babar Awan said the armed forces working under the constitution of the country. “The law can be amended for extension in service of the COAS”, he said and ruled out the need of making amendment in the constitution.

The PTI stalwart said the Supreme Court in its interim order has also directed the parliament to review the matter. He said almost every party is having representation in the parliament.

He said the country’s economy is in safe hands now and the change of Pakistan’s outlook to stable from negative by the Moody’s is clear proof of it.

Read more: Full text of Supreme Court’s order in COAS Bajwa Extension Case

It may be noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had granted Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa a six-month extension in his tenure and asked the parliament to legislate on the extension/reappointment of an Army chief.

The three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah — had announced its short order in the case after the government assured that it will come up with a legislation in given time.

Comments

comments