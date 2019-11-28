Supreme Court gives conditional approval for extension in COAS’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: Showing conditional approval, the Supreme Court on Thursday extended the service tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three months, ARY News reported.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprises of Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah is hearing the case.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan presented new summary regarding extension in the service of COAS General Bajwa.

Foolproof security measures have been put in place to deter any untoward incident, while unauthorized persons have been banned entering the Supreme Court building.

Earlier, the federal cabinet approved circulation summary of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, a new summary regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was formulated by the Federal Government after the Supreme Court heard a case into the matter.

During the last hearing of the case on Wednesday, the top judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Khosa had remarked that the amendment in Army Rule could not be applied to the rank of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as the Army Chief is a commander which is a separate category.

Justice Khosa questioned Farogh Naseem for the time for the retirement of the Army Chief. Naseem answered that the tenure of COAS will expire on Thursday’s 12:00 midnight.

Read more: Cabinet unanimously approves new summary seeking COAS Bajwa’s extension

“How can a federal government extends the tenure of an army chief if it is not making an appointment? Is it possible to consider the retirement after conclusion of a tenure?” questioned Justice Shah.

“There is no age limit set for the retirement of a general,” the attorney general had said.

CJP Khosa said that the notification was issued for re-appointment, posting and an extension in the summary.

Later, the top court adjourned the hearing till Thursday (today).

Comments

comments