Babar Awan opposes bill seeking increase in salaries of parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Sunday opposed the bill seeking increment in senators’ salaries, ARY News reported.

“It would be a big shame for parliament if a bill seeking increment in salaries of lawmakers passed in NA, Senate,” said PTI leader in a statement.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all PTI parliamentarians not to support any kind of bill seeking an increase in their salaries.

Babar Awan hoped that other democratic parties will also reject the bill like ruling party PTI.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has also opposed the bill in Upper House seeking increment in senators’ salaries.

Asad Qaiser, in his statement to media, said it is not a suitable time to seek an increase in salaries of legislators as the country has not completely come out of economic crisis so far.

He said that it needs more time for bringing improvement in the national economy and the federal government is following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of austerity.

Qaiser continued that effective financial policies are gradually decreasing the economic crisis, whereas, the increments in salaries will increase the burden on the national exchequer.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to oppose a proposed bill in the Senate seeking a raise in the salaries of the members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

