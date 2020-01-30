PM House’s spokesperson rejects reports of hike in premier’s salary

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the Prime Minister House has rejected the reports regarding the increase in the premier’s salary and reiterated the call for a country-wide austerity drive being supervised by PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported

The spokesperson said there is no truth in the reports about the hike of the premier’s salary as PM Imran Khan is running a country-wide austerity campaign for reducing the government’s expenses.

The campaign was initiated by PM Khan himself and reports for a hike in his salary were baseless and fabricated. An amendment was approved in the last federal cabinet’s session related to the perks of the president and prime minister which permitted the top political personalities to declare only one resident as their camp office, the spokesperson clarified.

PM Imran Khan issued directives to set a limit for expenses in camp officers in view of reducing the burden on the national treasury, added the spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention here that as part of its austerity drive, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had decided on January 27 to abolish the discretionary powers of the president and the prime minister of holding camp offices.

Sources said that the government is all set to bring a constitutional amendment to curtail the powers of the president and the prime minister of holding camp offices, adding that a summary, in this regard, will be tabled in the federal meeting scheduled on January 28.

Later on January 28, an amendment had been approved by the federal cabinet members for ending powers of the president and prime minister for establishing camp offices. The matter will be tabled in the parliament for promulgating legislation.

