Federal cabinet postpones appointment of new IGP Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet members have postponed the appointment of new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and decided to hold consultation with the governor and chief minister, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet to discuss 15-point agenda including the appointment of new IGP Sindh after the removal of the current police chief Dr Kaleem Imam.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partner Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) raised objections over the matter of IGP Sindh.

After the reservations emerged from the cabinet members, it was decided to further consult Sindh governor and chief minister for finalising the IGP appointment.

The federal cabinet also reviewed the current political and economic situation of the country besides discussing the regulations for the issuance of arms licence. An amendment for Pakistan Arms Act was recommended and approved by the members, sources said.

Sources added an amendment has been approved for ending powers of the president and prime minister for establishing camp offices. The matter will be tabled in the parliament for promulgating legislation.

The recommendation for signing an agreement for the construction of 0.5 million houses by the federal government was also postponed.

Sources said the cabinet greenlighted the decisions of the Federal Cabinet Committee for Energy; appointment on the position of vice-chairman of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA); establishment of National Commission for Children Rights and regulation for writing concerned authority instead of the federal government.

The premier was also briefed over the progress report of the institutional reformations, sources added.

