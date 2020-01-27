CM Murad meets PM Imran Khan, requests to remove Sindh IGP

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House in Karachi here on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the meeting discussed matters related to development projects and financial issues. CM Murad Ali Shah briefed PM Khan about the ongoing development projects in the province specially in Karachi.

وزیراعظم عمران خان اور وزیراعلی سندھ کے درمیان ملاقات وزیراعظم عمران خان اور وزیراعلی سندھ کے درمیان ملاقات — وزیراعلی کی باضابطہ طور پر آئی جی سندھ کو تبدیل کرنے کی درخواست، گورنر کی حمایت — زیر غور ناموں میں سے کسی ایک کو آئی جی سندھ لگانے پر اتفاق #ARYNews #PMImranKhan #Sindh Posted by ARY News on Monday, January 27, 2020

CM Murad requested PM Imran Khan to remove the incumbent provincial Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam, said sources.

In the meeting, PM Imran and CM Murad reached a consensus over the replacement of Sindh IGP. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also backed the decision to remove the IGP.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail briefed PM Imran Khan about the K-4 water project, completion of the Green Line Bus Project and other ongoing development projects in Karachi.

Read More: PM arrives in Karachi to attend key meeting on Karachi Package

The prime minister is also expected to hold a separate meeting with I.G. Sindh Police Kaleem Imam at 6:00 pm.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi at his Kingri House residence in Karachi.

However, there were no reports about a meeting between the prime minister and leaders of his government’s another coalition partner MQM-Pakistan.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme in Karachi and will be the chief guest in the cheques distribution ceremony.

He will also attend an event arranged for fundraising of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital.

