PM arrives in Karachi to attend key meeting on Karachi Package

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit Monday, to be received by Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a briefing on Karachi Package and the federal government funded projects in Sindh.

A meeting between PM Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also expected today.

The prime minister is also expected to hold a separate meeting with I.G. Sindh Police Kaleem Imam. The decision about the future of Sindh Police chief is expected after this meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi at his Kingri House residence in Karachi.

However, there were no reports about a meeting between the prime minister and leaders of his government’s another coalition partner MQM-Pakistan.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme in Karachi and will be the chief guest in the cheques distribution ceremony.

He will also attend an event arranged for fundraising of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital.

He is also expected to meet the delegation of prominent businessmen of the city.

Comments

comments