Govt decides to remove Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday decided to remove the Sindh inspector general of police (IG), Kaleem Imam, after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to replace Sindh IGP in a one-on-one meeting here in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar likely to be appointed as new IGP Sindh.

The move comes after Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met PM Imran Khan at Governor House in Karachi and requested him to remove the incumbent provincial Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam, said sources.

In the meeting, PM Imran and CM Murad reached a consensus over the replacement of Sindh IGP. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also backed the decision to remove the IGP.

The prime minister is also expected to hold a separate meeting with I.G. Sindh Police Kaleem Imam at Governor House.

Cabinet’s recommendations

Last week the provincial government decided to appoint a new IGP to replace Dr Kaleem Imam. It demanded action against him for exceeding his authority and making irresponsible statements.

Among the reasons that compelled the government to surrender the services of IGP Kaleem Imam are his alleged non-cooperation with it, failure to implement directives issued from the Chief Minister’s House, and frequent absence from key meetings of the government.

The sources said he was glaringly conspicuous by his absence in important meetings on law and order as members of the cabinet had also taken notice of his no-show. He, however, attended meetings called by the federal government.

In Sept 2018, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was appointed as the inspector general of Sindh police (PSP, BS-21).

Mushtaq Mehar

Mushtaq Mehar was appointed as the Karachi police chief in July 2015, when he replaced AIG Ghulam Qadir Thebo.

In July 2017, AIG Mahar was transferred and appointed as traffic police chief amid reservations of some stakeholders about the targeted operations underway in Karachi.

Just five weeks after the major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, however, the Sindh government had changed the city police chief again by bringing back AIG Mahar in place of AIG Thebo.

