Babar Awan submits reply in ECP over notice to PM on Ghotki visit

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Babar Awan on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday submitted reply in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the matter of serving notice to him[PM] on the recent visit of his to Ghotki.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over undertaking a visit to Ghotki ahead of the by-election on NA-205 scheduled for July 18.

Regional Election Commissioner Abdul Rehman Arain served the notice on the prime minister to explain his position within a week after receipt of the notice or else disciplinary action under the relevant provision of law would be recommended to the ECP for necessary action in the matter.

Awan met the secretary of the ECP to handover reply on behalf of prime minister.

He said the premier has not violated any code of conduct of the electoral body, PM Khan visited Ghotki just to offer his condolence over the sad demise of cabinet member Ali Muhammad Mahar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in rule of law, he continued.

On Wednesday, Dr Babar Awan Wednesday had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss important matters including a reply to the ECP over serving notice on his Ghotki visit.

Talking to journalists after having a meeting with the premier, Awan had said a fake complaint was registered against PM Khan over his recent Ghotki visit.

