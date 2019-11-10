Babri Masjid, Ayodhya verdict unjust, says FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Talking to the media, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi aired his speculations of the Babri Masjid verdict recently announced by the Indian Supreme Court in the favour of Hindus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

FM Qureshi said that the judgment by the Indian apex court was not based on Justice, according to him.

Qureshi also said that the lives of minority communities in India was becoming doubly difficult given the religiously motivated actions which were aggressively being undertaken by state institutes and the government of India which labeled itself a secular democracy.

FM Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan strongly opposed the verdict of India’s Supreme Court over the Babri Masjid debacle.

“The verdict is rife with contradictions, Internet is being suspended in Muslim majority areas, Kashmir is under siege since 97 days now, said FM Qureshi insinuating a partisan behavior against a small segment of its society being employed by the Indian government.

“We tried to put forth a message of peace and tranquility by opening the Kartarpur Corridor whereas India is busy defacing the efforts through enforcement of their black laws,” added FM Qureshi.

“RSS’s [Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh] India was now coming fully into the forefront of Indian fray; Indian is no longer following Gandhi and Nehru’s principals and policies.”

Answering a question on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s health, FM Qureshi said that the former premier’s health was unstable, as yet and he would urge him to get his treatment from abroad.

