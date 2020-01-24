KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Customs have imposed strict conditions under baggage rules for the passengers after prohibiting 11 items and restricting the specific amount of foreign currencies while travelling abroad or towards domestic destinations, ARY News reported.

Travellers on international and domestics must have knowledge of the prohibited and restricted items that are banned under Export Policy and Procedure Order which sets limits for foreign currencies, whereas, Customs categorised items passengers should not carrying during flights.

The rules restrict a child aged 5 to travel abroad while possessing $1,000 or equivalent amount of foreign currency once or $6,000 in a year. The persons aged between 6-18 can carry $5,000 once or $30,000 in a year, whereas, the passengers aged above 18 can carry $10,000 once or $60,000 in a year.

Under the Export Policy and Procedure Order, 11 items have been banned while travelling abroad or domestic destinations those are mentioned below:

Gold bullion, silver bullion, Platinum, precious stones, Gold jewellery Pakistan currency more than Rs3,000 Antiquities Narcotics and psychotropic substances Subversive, anti-state & objectionable literature; Counterfeit products Toxic chemicals & precursors Arms, ammunition & explosives (if not accompanied by NOC from defence ministry) Unclear / radioactive substances / fissionable materials Pets dogs & cats (if not accompanied by quarantine certificate) Pirate CDs / DVDs / print material

The authorities have also established a Complaint Redressal Cell (CRC) over special directives of the Prime Minister at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

