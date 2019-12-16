Bahrain King confers highest civil award on PM Imran Khan

MANAMA: King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred upon Prime Minister Imran Khan the highest Civil Award of Bahrain in a ceremony held here in Manama, ARY News reported.

Earlier, King of Bahrain received the prime minister upon his arrival at the Sakhir Palace, said a press release.

The prime minister also participated in the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as ‘Guest of Honor’.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom of Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the National Day of Bahrain as a guest of honour.

PM Imran meets Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. Upon arrival, the PM Khan was accorded Guard of Honor.

Read More: PM discusses Kashmir crisis with Bahrain’s king over phone

Matters pertaining to bilateral issues and regional security were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

This is PM Khan’s first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August last year.

