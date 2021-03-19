Bahrain’s commander meets COAS, discusses regional security  

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security especially the Afghan peace process and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Both the leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region, said ISPR.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on March 10, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had held one-on-one meetings with Commander Bahrain Nation Guard Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahrain National Security Advisor Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa during his visit to Bahrain, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

