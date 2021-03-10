COAS Bajwa visits Bahrain, discusses Afghan peace process: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has held one-on-one meetings with Commander Bahrain Nation Guard Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahrain National Security Advisor Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa during his visit to Bahrain, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, during the visit on Tuesday, meeting were held between the leaderships from both countries and discussed issues of mutual interest and regional security situation.

COAS Qamar Bajwa offered Pakistan’s complete support in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation including training and capacity building.

Later, delegation-level talks were also held, where current developments in Afghan Peace Process, border security and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process were discussed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests including the Afghan Peace Process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geostrategic environment were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

