Bakhabar Savera is all set to hold you spellbound!
ARY News has been winning ample hearts with its flamboyant bulletins and talk shows with absolute objectivity and utter uniqueness. Maintaining its legacy of always striving to bring something new for its audiences, ARY News comes up with an exuberant morning show entitled, ‘Bakhabar Savera’ to intrigue diverse spectators.
Related: Pakistani and foreign celebrities laud PM Khan
A soon as the original soundtrack of Bakhabar Savera came out, it literally became an instant hit for its surreal tune, adroit composition and euphoric locations accompanied by Shafaat and Madeha, donned in exquisite outfits, visiting different places in the city.
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.