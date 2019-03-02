ARY News has been winning ample hearts with its flamboyant bulletins and talk shows with absolute objectivity and utter uniqueness. Maintaining its legacy of always striving to bring something new for its audiences, ARY News comes up with an exuberant morning show entitled, ‘Bakhabar Savera’ to intrigue diverse spectators.

Hosted by the immensely talented, Shafaat Ali and the gorgeous, Madeha Naqvi, Bakhabar Savera delves into the most important news stories in an immersive way. The show will not only shed light on the recent developments in the world, but it will also accumulate experts from different fields giving their views about a plethora of topics.

A soon as the original soundtrack of Bakhabar Savera came out, it literally became an instant hit for its surreal tune, adroit composition and euphoric locations accompanied by Shafaat and Madeha, donned in exquisite outfits, visiting different places in the city.

The highly anticipated morning show will also delineate your favorite A-list celebrities talking about their latest dramas, movies, and songs along with a few anecdotes from their lives, so that you could have a better start of the day.

Bakhabar Savera is all set to get your eyes glued to the television screen from 4th March. The show will be aired every Monday to Friday at 9:03 AM, only on ARY News.

