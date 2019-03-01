Pakistani and foreign celebrities laud PM Khan on the release of Indian pilot

When on one hand Indian media, government, and celebrities are leaving no stones unturned, trying to put all blame on Pakistan ending up looking legit nincompoops, the Pakistani government, army, media, and all the celebrities are replying with utter humility and logic, trying to cater the message of peace across the border in lieu of perpetuating war rhetoric.

Amid a plethora of applaud and praise, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured yesterday, while addressing the parliament joint session today. As soon as his address ended, the decision received exceptional admiration on social media too.

Our ‘Sherdil’ girl, Armeena Khan thanks PM Khan for such a “wonderful gesture.”

Apparently Pakistan is ready to release pilot #Abhinandan if India agrees to de-escalate. This makes me happy. What a wonderful gesture. Thank you @ImranKhanPTI #Thisiscalledpeace 🦋 — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 28, 2019

Great News: Pakistan is ready to release pilot #Abhinandan as a gesture of peace. This makes me so, so happy. What a wonderful thing. Thank you @ImranKhanPTI #Thisiscalledpeace Correction: There are no conditions attached 🦋🦋🦋 — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 28, 2019

The epitome of bravery, Iqrar ul Hassan regards the decision as a great one.

The suave Fahad Mustafa also calls it a “great gesture.”

The legendary cricketing star, Wasim Akram writes a heartfelt note.

I always knew the colours for peace were Green & White and today just proved it!We have said it again and again that we are a peace loving nation but today actions speak louder than words.Proud of our leader who shows us what is true,what is just & what is right #LetPeacePrevail — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 28, 2019

And so does the man with a magical voicebox, Ali Zafar.

What a gesture @ImranKhanPTI! So proud of our country, it’s armed forces and its people. The world should stand a witness to the new mindset in Pakistan. That of PEACE which can prove to be the most substantial asset in bringing much awaited stability and progress in the region. https://t.co/f3UPHCJArz — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 28, 2019

The humorous Ahmad Ali Butt also shares an emotional note about PM Khan.

What a man, What a leader and what a Pakistani. #indianPilot set free. This is called true humanity by a great Muslim leader. #INDIA wakeup and see who the real enemy is. @ImranKhanPTI no words to describe how proud we are of you. #SayNoToWar love live #Pakistan — Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedaliB) February 28, 2019

Imran Khan is the true leader this country needs, I have never felt more Pakistani in my life to see this man fight against all odds for US. For his people and your his nation.

Proud of my… https://t.co/EkTexZvuic — Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedaliB) February 28, 2019

Rawalpindi Express also shares the news with a hashtag that says “Long Live Pakistan.”

"Indian Airforce Pilot Abhinandan will be freed tomorrow as a gesture of peace"

Announced by Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI in the National Assembly. #PakistanZindabad #SayNoToWar — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 28, 2019

Shehzad Roy, who was attending the joint session has broken the news of PM Khan’s announcement.

I m attending the joint session & just heard our Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI a true statesman,says the Indian pilot captured by PakForces @OfficialDGISPR will b released tomorrow.Heartening to c the entire leadership of Pak from all parties r together&FOR PEACE.Proud Pakistani — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) February 28, 2019

The Hocane sisters are also over the moon by the news.

What a time to be alive Alhumdulillah – My Pakistan , my PM @ImranKhanPTI and Pak Army has made me feel another level of pride today – I am in tears to see my entire nation stand together for #Peace !

Such an epic clap back in the face of all warmongers! #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) February 28, 2019

Hate is not synonymous to bravery.

Peace dialogue is not synonymous to weakness.

Each one of you inciting war-hysteria needs to grow above their egoistic existences.

I am extremely proud of my Prime minister & of all of us as a nation for encouraging peace with such grace! 🇵🇰❤️❤️ — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 28, 2019

Singer Farhan Saeed is also “proud” of the premier.

I have never been more proud of being a Pakistani, proud of my Prime Minister, my army who want peace , my media who has been so responsible, my people who are all advocating for peace. SICKENING to see Indian media spreading war hysteria among its ppl. #PeaceNotWar #SayNoToWar — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 28, 2019

Actor and singer, Haroon Shahid has shared a couple of tweets shedding light on the historic decision.

To all those lauding India's pressure tactics to be the reason behind the release of #Abhinandan My question to them all is Kya Kulbushan aap ki phuppo ki beti hai jis Kay liay pressure nai dala? 😂 #LetBetterSensePrevail Happy for the pilot and his family.Chai par zaroor aana!😉 — Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) February 28, 2019

And Pakistan releases Abhinandan as a good will gesture #LetBetterSensePrevail Well done Pakistan government. — Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) February 28, 2019

The majestic, Asim Azhar tells his fans in the whole world about our nation’s big heart.

'We are releasing #Abhinandan back to India as a gesture of peace.' – Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI. If this doesn't prove & show our intentions as a nation then I don't know what will. 😊#PeaceNotWar — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 28, 2019

We are a big hearted nation with an even big hearted leader @ImranKhanPTI 🙏🏽 we only want peace. #SayNoToWar — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 28, 2019

The heartthrob, Adnan Malik speaks about PM Khan’s sportsmanship.

Im genuinely proud of the way this situation has been handled by the govt & armed forces. This is a paradigm shift in values & intent. Showing that we are a nation w/integrity, compassion & belief in the greater good. It feels great to be the bigger (hearted) country 🇵🇰❤️ — adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) February 28, 2019

The stunning, Mansha Pasha criticizes the Indian media calling it “an insult to journalism.”

Which part of " WE HAVE your soldier whom we are returning as a peace offering" is so hard for these anchors to understand?

These guys are an insult to journalism, a threat to peace in the region, and just plain stupid. #fixit pic.twitter.com/aQTCnL5UQ0 — manshapasha (@manshapasha) February 28, 2019

Meesha Shafi also appreciates the Premier for his announcement.

Thank you! What a graceful and mature decision. The only right decision, nurturing peace, harmony and honoring life. Every Pakistani head held high today with pride @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/kV2Ieeemg1 — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) February 28, 2019

The immensely talented, Shafaat Ali calls PM Khan the “Winston Churchill of Pakistan” and we couldn’t agree more.

Imran Khan has turned out to be Winston Churchill of Pakistan. Massive victories on Military, diplomatic and moral fronts.

KUDOS!!#PakistanZindabad#SayNoToWar — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) February 28, 2019

Mathira also calls Pakistan Army “kind and happy” for sending the pilot back.

The fear of seein unknown ppl bein in a unknowin place dont know wats next! I could c all of that on his face n we actually proved it all that we value each life,Pakistani or Indian our army was kind n is happy to send him back to his family because we value life say no to war! pic.twitter.com/EJ6N7kVjMx — Mothira (@IamMathira) February 28, 2019

The gorgeous Ushna Shah pays gratitude to PM Khan.

Singer Annie Khalid prays for Prime Minister’s wellbeing.

This is my Leader. My PM. Our hero. Our pride. May Allah keep you in his Aman always… #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/MRXcTAxv5w — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) February 28, 2019

Quratulain Baloch says “the captain has proven” that our nation has high values and morals.

Our morals, our values which are more or less universal come about more in practice here. #PeaceNotWar and the captain has proven so. #PakistanZindabaad @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/jW86iyh76a — Quratulain Balouch (@Quratulainb) February 28, 2019

Albeit being a critic of the government various times, the author Fatima Bhutto says that she is “uplifted by the compassionate and mature Pakistani response.”

I am so uplifted by the compassionate and mature Pakistani response today and over the past few days. I have long been a critic but today the government’s move can only be commended by anyone, Indian or Pakistani, who is a true believer in peace. — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 28, 2019

British Pakistani journalist George Fulton also comes forward to support PM Khan.

Very proud of the leadership of @ImranKhanPTI . He has shown great statesmanship. https://t.co/GhbgCaHYGW — George Fulton (@GeorgeFulton1) February 28, 2019

Jemima Goldsmith also shows her love for Pakistan through Twitter.

Known for always standing up for Pakistan and its people, comedian Jeremy McLellan puts up a literally astonishing tweet and we love him for that!

Can we take Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize away and give it to Imran Khan? — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) February 28, 2019

Not just Pakistani and Western celebrities, Indian celebrities are equally moved by PM Khan’s gesture. His friend, Navjot Singh Sidhu‏ calls the decision as the “cup of joy” for a billion people.

@ImranKhanPTI Every noble act makes a way for itself… your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices…

I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 28, 2019

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha also praises PM Khan for taking the lead.

Thank you @ImranKhanPTI for the kind gesture and agreeing to release #abhinandanvarthman. This is a step towards peace and you took the lead! 🇮🇳🇵🇰🕊 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 28, 2019

What are your views on such a heartwarming announcement for peace by Prime Minister Imran Khan? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

