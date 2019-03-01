Web Analytics
Pakistani and foreign celebrities laud PM Khan on the release of Indian pilot

PM Khan

When on one hand Indian media, government, and celebrities are leaving no stones unturned, trying to put all blame on Pakistan ending up looking legit nincompoops, the Pakistani government, army, media, and all the celebrities are replying with utter humility and logic, trying to cater the message of peace across the border in lieu of perpetuating war rhetoric.

Amid a plethora of applaud and praise, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured yesterday, while addressing the parliament joint session today. As soon as his address ended, the decision received exceptional admiration on social media too.

Apart from abundant Pakistanis, a lot of celebrities has also taken to Twitter to commend the Prime Minister. The dapper, Faysal Quraishi says that the Premier “is winning hearts.”

Our ‘Sherdil’ girl, Armeena Khan thanks PM Khan for such a “wonderful gesture.”

The epitome of bravery, Iqrar ul Hassan regards the decision as a great one.

The suave Fahad Mustafa also calls it a “great gesture.”

The legendary cricketing star, Wasim Akram writes a heartfelt note.

And so does the man with a magical voicebox, Ali Zafar.

The humorous Ahmad Ali Butt also shares an emotional note about PM Khan.

Rawalpindi Express also shares the news with a hashtag that says “Long Live Pakistan.”

Shehzad Roy, who was attending the joint session has broken the news of PM Khan’s announcement.

The Hocane sisters are also over the moon by the news.

Singer Farhan Saeed is also “proud” of the premier.

Actor and singer, Haroon Shahid has shared a couple of tweets shedding light on the historic decision.

The majestic, Asim Azhar tells his fans in the whole world about our nation’s big heart.

The heartthrob, Adnan Malik speaks about PM Khan’s sportsmanship.

The stunning, Mansha Pasha criticizes the Indian media calling it “an insult to journalism.”

Meesha Shafi also appreciates the Premier for his announcement.

The immensely talented, Shafaat Ali calls PM Khan the “Winston Churchill of Pakistan” and we couldn’t agree more.

Mathira also calls Pakistan Army “kind and happy” for sending the pilot back.

The gorgeous Ushna Shah pays gratitude to PM Khan.

Singer Annie Khalid prays for Prime Minister’s wellbeing.

Quratulain Baloch says “the captain has proven” that our nation has high values and morals.

Albeit being a critic of the government various times, the author Fatima Bhutto says that she is “uplifted by the compassionate and mature Pakistani response.”

British Pakistani journalist George Fulton also comes forward to support PM Khan.

Jemima Goldsmith also shows her love for Pakistan through Twitter.

Known for always standing up for Pakistan and its people, comedian Jeremy McLellan puts up a literally astonishing tweet and we love him for that!

Not just Pakistani and Western celebrities, Indian celebrities are equally moved by PM Khan’s gesture. His friend, Navjot Singh Sidhu‏ calls the decision as the “cup of joy” for a billion people. 

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha also praises PM Khan for taking the lead.

What are your views on such a heartwarming announcement for peace by Prime Minister Imran Khan? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

 

 

