Pakistani Celebrities uphold the message of peace by PM Khan, DG ISPR

India tried to transcend the Pakistani boundary today but our Air Force flamboyantly shot two jets down, arresting one of the pilots.

A few hours after shooting down the planes, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a media briefing said, “The road to peace goes through dialogue. Both countries have the capability and capacity but war is the failure of policy which India needs to understand.”

Followed by the address of Pakistani Premier Imran Khan in which he was brief, to the point and concise. He said, “I once again invite you: we are ready. We understand the grief India has suffered in Pulwama and are ready for any sort of dialogue on terrorism. I reiterate that better sense should prevail.”

As soon as these addresses aired on the National television, a wave of sheer contentment and pride arose across the country with an outpour of admiration and love for them. Abundant top-notch celebrities have also taken to social media to exhibit their love for the government and military.

The Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal calls PM Khan’s befitting response as “short and sweet.”

The dapper, Faysal Quraishi is all praises for the Prime Minister. He uses a hashtag “#meracaptanjeetgaya” meaning “My captain has won.”

Calling his words “truer” the stunning Armeena Khan tweets.

The heartthrob, Osman Khalid Butt regards the speech as a “powerful” one.

Meanwhile the veteran cricketing star, Shoaib Akhtar also proclaims Premier’s address “a very sensible offer.”

The immensely talented journalist, Maria Memon also admires PM Khan for his “graceful & full of poise speech.”

The exuberant and bubbly, Mawra Hocane also brings her thoughts into the mainstream with a couple of tweets, supporting the addresses.

Her elder sister, Urwa also takes to Twitter to tell how proud she is of Pakistan Army for “sending a message of peace.”

The legendary actor, Humayun Saeed notifies his fans that, “Peace is the only way forward.”

The suave, Hamza Ali Abbasi is proud of his “nation’s media/govt/military/people” for all the right reasons.

The majestic, Shahid Afridi posts a video of the arrested Indian pilot shedding light on the hospitality of our country. He also demands India to end “War Hysteria.”

It all started on the 14th of February 2019 when the Indian government blatantly blamed Pakistan for carrying out the Pulwama attack that killed around 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel along with the attacker.

Soon after the start of the entire blame game, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address, said Pakistan will have no option other than to retaliate if India tries to wage war in the wake of Pulwama attack. However, India did try to carry out an attack on the Pakistani soil Tuesday morning dropping payload that ended up injuring a few trees.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

