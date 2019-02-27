Pakistani Celebrities uphold the message of peace by PM Khan, DG ISPR

India tried to transcend the Pakistani boundary today but our Air Force flamboyantly shot two jets down, arresting one of the pilots.

A few hours after shooting down the planes, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a media briefing said, “The road to peace goes through dialogue. Both countries have the capability and capacity but war is the failure of policy which India needs to understand.”

Followed by the address of Pakistani Premier Imran Khan in which he was brief, to the point and concise. He said, “I once again invite you: we are ready. We understand the grief India has suffered in Pulwama and are ready for any sort of dialogue on terrorism. I reiterate that better sense should prevail.”

As soon as these addresses aired on the National television, a wave of sheer contentment and pride arose across the country with an outpour of admiration and love for them. Abundant top-notch celebrities have also taken to social media to exhibit their love for the government and military.

The Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal calls PM Khan’s befitting response as “short and sweet.”

Zabrdast !! short and sweet! @ImranKhanPTI said “Don’t be the judge, jury and the executioner!! Let’s sit down and have a dialogue and we are saddened by the #PulwamaAttack also. Don’t start a war which will be difficult to control .. “ — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) February 27, 2019

The dapper, Faysal Quraishi is all praises for the Prime Minister. He uses a hashtag “#meracaptanjeetgaya” meaning “My captain has won.”

Calling his words “truer” the stunning Armeena Khan tweets.

“Better sense should prevail.” – #ImranKhan Truer words have never been said. — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 27, 2019

The heartthrob, Osman Khalid Butt regards the speech as a “powerful” one.

Meanwhile the veteran cricketing star, Shoaib Akhtar also proclaims Premier’s address “a very sensible offer.”

"Better sense should prevail" .

A very sensible offer from Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI#SayNoToWar pic.twitter.com/8AG8LibOTc — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 27, 2019

The immensely talented journalist, Maria Memon also admires PM Khan for his “graceful & full of poise speech.”

Such a graceful & full of poise speech by PM @ImranKhanPTI : Empathy, Compassion & unflinching resolve for Peace. “ We cannot afford any miscalculation at this time. Better sense should Prevail” Pakistan Zindabad! — Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) February 27, 2019

The exuberant and bubbly, Mawra Hocane also brings her thoughts into the mainstream with a couple of tweets, supporting the addresses.

“Pakistan is a responsible state and behaving in polite way with the arrested Indian pilots,” DG ISPR That’s my army men for you. Brave yet Kind. Unbelievable how a country’s leader is ready to risk MORE lives just for a political gain, how human lives are of no value to them. — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 27, 2019

Stop the war-mongering when this region is finally moving towards stability.

We’ve fought the war with terrorism way too long & we know what it looks like.

Pakistan is opting for peace despite the whole circus.

I am so proud of our sensibilities!#PAKISTANZINDABAD 🇵🇰 — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 27, 2019

Her elder sister, Urwa also takes to Twitter to tell how proud she is of Pakistan Army for “sending a message of peace.”

So proud of #PaksitanArmy for still sending a message of Peace. That is the true strength of Pakistan, I am a Pakistani and we don’t want war ! #PakistanZindabaad 🇵🇰 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) February 27, 2019

The legendary actor, Humayun Saeed notifies his fans that, “Peace is the only way forward.”

Peace is the only way forward. We love our country, we love our armed forces. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 27, 2019

The suave, Hamza Ali Abbasi is proud of his “nation’s media/govt/military/people” for all the right reasons.

Ya ALLAH, so thankful to U tht my nation's media/govt/military/people showing such maturity & standing with truth & peace. So proud of my beloved PAKISTAN & so grateful to Allah who has blessed us with such strength & such maturity. PAKISTAN is RISING! #PakistanZindabaad ❤️🇵🇰 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) February 27, 2019

The majestic, Shahid Afridi posts a video of the arrested Indian pilot shedding light on the hospitality of our country. He also demands India to end “War Hysteria.”

Proud of Pakistan Armed Forces @OfficialDGISPR. This is how we treat our enemies even. The War Hysteria started by India must end now. We are a peace loving nation & the only solution to this is joint dialogue as suggested in speech by our PM @ImranKhanPTI#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/28ikB2457Z — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 27, 2019

It all started on the 14th of February 2019 when the Indian government blatantly blamed Pakistan for carrying out the Pulwama attack that killed around 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel along with the attacker.

Soon after the start of the entire blame game, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address, said Pakistan will have no option other than to retaliate if India tries to wage war in the wake of Pulwama attack. However, India did try to carry out an attack on the Pakistani soil Tuesday morning dropping payload that ended up injuring a few trees.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

