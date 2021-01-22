Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s wedding date announced

KARACHI: Bilawal House on Friday announced the wedding date of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a Milad function will be held on the 24th of January at Bilawal House while a simple Mehndi ceremony will take place on 27th of this month.

A spokesperson of Bilawal House said that the Nikkah of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mahmood Choudhary will be held on 29th of January while the Barat is scheduled for 30th of January.

He maintained that around 1,000 guests are invited to the marriage ceremony. The spokesperson further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for one week on the special occasion.

Earlier on November 28, Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry had got engaged at Bilawal House in Karachi.

During the engagement ceremony, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry had exchanged the rings. Both Bakhtawar and her fiancé had worn traditional oriental attires on the special occasion.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Bakhtawar had shared a picture of her and her fiancé, with a portrait of her assassinated mother Benazir Bhutto in the background.

