KARACHI: Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has tied the knot with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary.

The Nikkah ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was held at Bilawal House, Karachi today.

The ceremony was attended by families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhary alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson.

The guest count was kept limited to only 300 people due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Their wedding festivities of Bakhtawar started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad. This followed by an intimate Mendi ceremony at Bilawal House. The Barat is scheduled for the 30th of January.

The spokesperson further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for one week.

