Fazlur Rehman says not invited to Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that he was not invited to the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY NEWS reported.

It emerged when Maulana Fazlur Rehman was asked as to when he would be going to attend the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto, the JUI-F chief expressed ignorance regarding the event and said that he was not invited by Asif Zardari.

When asked as to many big names would be participating in the event, Fazlur Rehman said that he does not know about the big names but he is not invited.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal House on January 22 announced the wedding date of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary.

According to the details, a Milad function will be held on the 24th of January at Bilawal House while a simple Mehndi ceremony will take place on 27th of this month.

A spokesperson of Bilawal House said that the Nikkah of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mahmood Choudhary will be held on 29th of January while the Barat is scheduled for 30th of January.

He maintained that around 300 guests are invited to the marriage ceremony. The spokesperson further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for one week on the special occasion.

