Balochistan allocates Rs1 billion for coronavirus in annual budget

QUETTA: Provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 with a total outlay of 465.528 billion rupees was presented today (Saturday) in the assembly by Finance Minister Balochistan Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, ARY News reported.

The minister addressing the floor of the house said that despite meager resources the province was trying its best to churn out optimum health facilities in the times of coronavirus.

The Finance Minister Balochistan has said that 309 billion rupees have been allocated for Non-Developmental expenditures while more than 156 billion rupees have been allocated for developmental expenditures.

Read More: Smart lockdown extended till June 30 in Balochistan

Zahoor Buledi said that deficit of 87 billion rupees has been shown in the budget.

He said that the province announced an emergency on March 8 with regards to the rapidly changing coronavirus situation during which the provincial government distributed Rs985 million rupees worth of ration to various district governments.

He also paid a glowing tribute to doctors and paramedics of the province who have been performing their duties in the face of great odds.

Buledi said that the government’s primary focus in the budget is education, drinkable water and employment generation.

He further said that more than 63.5 billion rupees have been allocated for uplift of education sector in the province.

Read More: Balochistan’s COVID-19 testing capacity increased to 1,200 tests per day: Shahwani

38 billion rupees have been allocated for Health sector and to provide modern health facilities to the poor masses in the providence.

For health, an amount of Rs1 billion has been allocated for coronavirus emergency in the province, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi told the house.

He added that the provincial government was leaving no stone unturned to do its best for its people during the outbreak of coronavirus along with ensuring that all required medical equipment is made accessible and salaries of health workers, doctors and paramedics are paid on time

Comments

comments