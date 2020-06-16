Smart lockdown extended till June 30 in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended smart lockdown till June 30 in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The directives issued by the Balochistan government stated that all businesses will remain opened between 9:00 am till 7:00 pm on a daily basis.

Moreover, the provincial authorities have spotted hotspots areas in Quetta which were most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of Corona Operation Cell asked the provincial authorities to impose a complete lockdown in 20 areas for curbing the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the day, the lockdown in the province of Punjab was also extended by 30 days, ‘smart lockdown’ was imposed on the province after a long full-fledged version of the same due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A notification issued earlier in the day by secretary primary and secondary healthcare Punjab confirmed the undertaking. The notification stated that the lockdown will be extended with SOPs, rules and regulations mentioned prior.

Moreover, the Punjab government also decided to put more COVID-19 hotspot areas in six cities of the province under lockdown.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik. It was decided that other than Lahore, virus hotspots in six more Punjab cities will be sealed-off.

The cities included Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujrat, Multan and Rawalpindi. The sources said that lockdown will be imposed in these cities from 12:00 midnight on Wednesday.

