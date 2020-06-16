Lockdown in Punjab extended by 30 days, UHS given special permission to conduct exams

LAHORE: Lockdown in the province of Punjab has been extended by 30 days, ‘smart lockdown’ was imposed on the province after a long full-fledged version of the same due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification issued earlier in the day by secretary primary and secondary healthcare Punjab confirmed the undertaking.

The notification stated that the lockdown will be extended with SOPs, rules and regulations mentioned prior.

The notification allows the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to conduct its annual examinations as per normal.

Examinations will be conducted for BDS, BSC (nursing), Doctor of Physical Therapy and BSC Allied Health Sciences by Punjab’s healthcare division.

The notification further clarifies that besides UHS no other industry or institute is being given this exclusive passage.

The notification will come into effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

