Provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore will witness a selective lockdown for two weeks starting tonight after 12 a.m, ARY News reported on Monday.

The lockdown will be imposed in nine towns of the city which will cover 81 residential colonies.

The areas include: Ravi Town till Begum Court, 12 Darri road, Ravi Clifton, Shahdarah, Hanif Park and Badami Bagh, Malik Park, Saeed Mitha Bazar, Samanabad Town till Sutlej, Jehanzeb, Ravi, Kashmir, Nargis, Huma and Rachna blocks will all undergo a two-week lockdown.

Other areas include Raza, Kamran, Umer, Kareem, Mehran, Nishtar and Sikandar Blocks along with Cantt Town till DHA phase 1,2,3,4,5 and 8. Area of Saddar, Sarwar Road, Cavalry Ground, Officers Colony, Cantt Town till Askari 8,9,10 and Alauddin Road will be sealed.

Data Ganj Bakhsh Town areas include Saiyyda, Gawalmandi, Raj Garh, Chaman Bagh, Pir Makki, Jail Road, G.O.R and Killa Gujjar Singh areas. Allama Iqbal Town’s Jauhar Town blocks along with Mustafa Town, Canal View Society, EME Society, WAPDA Town and PCSIR Phase 2 will also observe a 14 day lockdown.

Wagah Town’s Manawa, Mohalla Shah Noor Da, Rogha Wala, BismahUllah Housing Scheme will go under lockdown tonight while Gulber Town’s Garden Town area’s Ahmed Block, Tipu Block, Babar Block, Aurangzaib Block, Tariq Block, SherShah block will observe lockdown. Gulberg 1,3, Kasuri Road, MM Alam Road, Kabutar Pura and the area of Nabi Pura will also remain locked down.

Gulberg 3, Zafar Ali Road, Zahoor Elahi Road, Saddar Iqbal Road, Main Market, Saint Mary Colony, Gujjar Pura, Rehmat Pura, Begum Pura, Chah Meeran, Bilal Park, Makkah Pura, Kot Khwaja Saeed, Shadbagh, Wassan Pura, Faiz Bagh, Crown Park areas will also remain under lock and key beginning tonight after 12 a.m

Areas of Maadhu Lal Hussain, Muhammad Colony, Baghban Pura, Angoori Bagh, Mujahida Bagh, Canal Bank Housing Scheme, Nabi Pura, Nusrat Colony, Madina Street number 35, Gulistan Colony, Noor Colony, Ghaziabad, Shah Alam Colony, Nizamabad, Taj Pura will also be sealed due to the place being coronavirus hotspots.

