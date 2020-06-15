Punjab govt to lockdown virus hotspots in Lahore for two weeks: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the government has decided to completely seal off some areas of Lahore for two weeks due to rapid increase in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, the provincial health minister said provincial administration has decided to impose complete lockdown in virus hotspots to contain the spread of coronavirus in the provincial capital.

“Some areas including Shahdara, Gulberg, Mozang, Walled city, Shad Bagh, Harbans Pura, Nishtar Town, Allama Iqbal Town will be locked down completely from Tuesday midnight,” she added.

Yasmin Rashid further said that areas will be locked down for at least two weeks and the decision to lift off lockdown will be taken after observing the results.

“Pharmacies and stores will remain open in these areas,” added Punjab health minister.

Dr Yasmin Rashid urged the people to follow the government’s announced standard operating procedures to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier on June 13, the prime minister while addressing a presser during his visit to Lahore, said that the virus was spreading at a rapid pace.

Read More:Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 144,478

He stressed upon the masses to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at minimizing spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

While expressing displeasure over the implementation status of SOPs in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to further tighten the implementation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the provincial capital.

It is pertinent o mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 144,478 after the detection of record 5,248 new infections in past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,729 with 97 more virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to NCOC, 53,805 cases have been detected in Sindh, 54,138 in Punjab, 18,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,177 in Balochistan, 8,569 in Islamabad, 647 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,129 in Gilgit Baltistan.

