Balochistan govt withdraws order allowing hotels to reopen

QUETTA: Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in the Balochistan, the provincial government on Saturday withdrew its earlier notification allowing hotels and restaurants to reopen, ARY News reported.

According to a new notification issued by the home and tribal affairs department today, the Balochistan government has cancelled its previous orders and decided that all the hotels and restaurants will remain closed across the province till further orders.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the decision has been taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, hotels and restaurants had reopened in Balochistan after nearly a two-and-half-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a notification issued, hotels and restaurants will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), laid down by the provincial government.

It had been made mandatory for all staff working in hotels, restaurants to wear masks and gloves, while tables were limited to four customers, it had added.

Last week, Public transport in Balochistan had been resumed after a lengthy closure due to coronavirus outbreak. Government of Balochistan had formally announced the resumption of public transportation in the province.

