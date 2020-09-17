Balochistan reports another polio case, tally jumps to 19

QUETTA: Another polio case has been reported in Balochistan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the health department, the case was reported in Qila Saifullah an area of Balochistan, where a 12-month old minor was confirmed battling with the crippling disease.

With the latest detection of poliovirus case in Balochistan, the number in the province so far this year has reached 19.

On Wednesday, the federal government had decided to launch a four-day anti-polio campaign in the country from September 21 to 25, ARY NEWS reported, citing sources.

According to sources in the federal health ministry, the campaign would be launched in all four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

The sources in the health ministry said that there would be two catch-up days during the campaign aimed at vaccinating children left behind during the drive.

Overall 39.6 million children would be administered polio drops during the campaign, they said adding 270,000 polio workers will take part in the drive.

Strict adherence to the standard operating system (SOPs) would be ensured in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

