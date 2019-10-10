Balochistan Assembly passes resolution against acid attacks

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against acid attacks on women and children in the province, ARY News reported.

The resolution was tabled by Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader and MPA Shakeela Naveed Dehwar.

The resolution stated: “The increasing number of acid attack cases in Quetta has triggered fear among women and children in the province and especially in Quetta. The open sale of acid in markets must be banned immediately.”

The resolution termed acid throwing an act of terrorism and demanded the government to take action against the suspects involved in acid throwing incidents.

The session was then adjourned till Friday.

Last month, the Punjab government had announced a monthly stipend for acid attack survivors.

Earlier in 2018, the National Assembly passed The Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017.

The bill presented by then federal minister Marvi Memon offered free medical treatment and rehabilitation for acid burn victims. It also outlines a process for conducting trials of accused in the shortest possible time.

