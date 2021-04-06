Web Analytics
Balochistan bans wedding ceremonies, inter-provincial transport amid surge in Covid-19 cases

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Tuesday announced a complete ban on wedding functions for 15 days after the province witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases amid the third wave, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Balochistan government spokesperson Liaqaut Shahwani.

According to notification shared by Shahwani on his official Twitter handle, all marriage halls will remain closed for a period of 15 days effective from April 7 to 20th of April.

Separately, the provincial govt also suspended inter-provincial transport for 15 days.

According to a notification, the inter-provincial transport will remain suspended for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday).

Image

The new restrictions will come into force from 10th of April and will continue to remain effective till 25th of April.

