QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Tuesday announced a complete ban on wedding functions for 15 days after the province witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases amid the third wave, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Balochistan government spokesperson Liaqaut Shahwani.

According to notification shared by Shahwani on his official Twitter handle, all marriage halls will remain closed for a period of 15 days effective from April 7 to 20th of April.

#کورونا کے بڑھتے ہوئے کیسز کے تناظر میں #بلوچستان میں تمام شادی ہالز کو 15 ایام کیلئے بند کرنے کے احکامات جاری۔

شادی ہالز 20 اپریل تک بند رئینگے۔ بلوچستان میں کورونا کی شدت میں اضافہ ہورہا ہے، عوام الناس سے احتیاط کی استدعا کیجاتی ہے 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZhJblB72lu — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) April 6, 2021

Separately, the provincial govt also suspended inter-provincial transport for 15 days.

Read More: Sindh govt imposes ban on inter-provincial transport

According to a notification, the inter-provincial transport will remain suspended for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday).

The new restrictions will come into force from 10th of April and will continue to remain effective till 25th of April.

