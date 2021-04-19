Coronavirus: Balochistan govt announces closure of schools

QUETTA: Balochistan government has announced the closure of all schools across the province to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken after a sharp increase in COVID cases in the province, said the Balochistan education minister. “All government schools will remain closed till Eidul Fitr.”

On the other hand, the private schools’ administration has rejected the decision of the provincial government and is keeping the schools open today.

The spokesperson for the private schools said they were not taken into confidence by the provincial government and the decision about the closure of schools was made in haste.

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced the resumption of academic activities for classes ninth to 12th in order to ensure preparation for the scheduled board exams nationwide.

Mahmood had announced the decision in a presser after he chaired a meeting of health and education ministers from all provinces and regions in the country.

