Vacations further extended for all Punjab medical schools due to Covid

LAHORE: The vacations of all medical schools have been extended by the Punjab Health Department owing to the Covid situation in Punjab via a notification on Sunday as the pandemic claimed about 100 lives in the province just today, ARY News reported.

According to the details of the health department’s notification, the extension is for two more weeks before the medical institutions reopen.

The medical institutions according to the notification include all medical, dental, nursing and paramedical schools, which will remain closed till May 2.

Only the staffers for official and clerical duties will have to continue going to the offices, the notification said, while all the examinations will be taken as per schedule.

Separately the health department has deputed the charge of overseeing all the medical institutions to the vice-chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Lahore Javed Akram Kalia.

READ: Nearly 100 people die of COVID-19 in a day in Punjab province

It may be noted that according to stats today, in an alarming situation of COVID-19, the Punjab province reported nearly 100 deaths from coronavirus in a day, ARY NEWS reported quoting figures provided by the provincial health department.

According to the statistics provided by the Punjab health department, as many as 97 people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab, during the last 24 hours. “This brings the overall death toll to 7430 in the province,” the data revealed.

Comments

comments