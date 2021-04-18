Nearly 100 people die of COVID-19 in a day in Punjab province   

LAHORE: In an alarming situation of COVID-19, the Punjab province on Sunday reported nearly 100 deaths from coronavirus in a day, ARY NEWS reported quoting figures provided by the provincial health department.

According to the statistics provided by the Punjab health department, as many as 97 people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab, during the last 24 hours. “This brings the overall death toll to 7430 in the province,” the data revealed.

The health department further divulged that as many as 3562 cases have been detected in the province during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people affected in the province from the infection to 267,572.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has reported 149 deaths from coronavirus, making it the country’s highest death toll in a single day since June 29 last year while the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.52 percent.

The number of total deaths has soared to 16,243, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19. The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 756,285 as 6,127 new infections surfaced during the same period.

As many as 71,836 samples were tested, out of which 6,127 turned out to be positive with an 8.52 per cent positivity rate. The number of active cases has soared to 85,102.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 655,246.

The government and health officials warn that if the ongoing pace of infections continues for another two weeks, the situation may go “worse,” as the country’s already weak health system is saturating.

