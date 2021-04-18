Pakistan registers highest COVID deaths since June last year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 149 deaths from coronavirus, making it the country’s highest death toll in a single day since June 29 last year while the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.52 per cent.

The number of total deaths has soared to 16,243, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19. The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 756,285 as 6,127 new infections surfaced during the same period.

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 71,836

Positive Cases: 6,127

Positivity % : 8.52%

Deaths : 149 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 18, 2021

As many as 71,836 samples were tested, out of which 6,127 turned out to be positive with an 8.52 per cent positivity rate. The number of active cases has soared to 85,102.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 655,246.

The government and health officials warn that if the ongoing pace of infections continues for another two weeks, the situation may go “worse,” as the country’s already weak health system is saturating.

