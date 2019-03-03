Balochistan CM expresses grief over loss of human lives in rains

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday expressed great sorrow over the loss of human lives in rain related incident across the province.

Jam Kamal Khan directed the concerned authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing relief and medical facilities to the rain affected families. He also directed the rescue officials to accelerate their efforts to recover the trapped people in different areas.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least nine people were died in rain-related incidents while more than 500 houses were partially or fully destroyed in Balochistan.

Read More: Heavy rains claimed 15 lives, says NDMA

Earlier in the day, At least 15 people lost their lives while 31 others suffered wounds in different incidents caused by the recent spate of heavy rains in large swathes of the country.

According to data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), most fatalities were reported from Balochistan where nine people died in rain-related incidents while more than 500 houses were partially or fully destroyed.

Four people were killed in similar incidents in tribal districts – the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata) – while two other persons died in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments

comments