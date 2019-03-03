ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people lost their lives while 31 others suffered wounds in different incidents caused by the recent spate of heavy rains in large swathes of the country.

According to data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), most fatalities were reported from Balochistan where nine people died in rain-related incidents while more than 500 houses were partially or fully destroyed.

Four people were killed in similar incidents in tribal districts – the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata) – while two other persons died in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, flash floods caused by heavy rains also wreaked havoc on dozens of shops in these areas.

Rescue and relief operations are underway in the affected areas as 10, 000 affectees have been provided with food packets, the authority said, adding that relief teams and relevant departments are on high alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Personnel of the Pakistan army carried out rescue and relief operations in Lasbela, Makran and other flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces reached the areas affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains and snowfall and moved the people trapped there to safety via military helicopters.

