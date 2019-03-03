Pak army rescues people trapped in Balochistan’s flood-hit areas

QUETTA: Personnel of the Pakistan army carried out rescue and relief operations in Lasbela, Makran and other flood-hit areas of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces reached the areas affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains and snowfall and moved the people trapped there to safety via military helicopters.

The military’s media wing said relief camps have been set up in Makran and Lasbela districts as well as in the northern areas of Balochistan where heavy snowfall has disrupted routine life.

In Lasbela, 1,500 families were shifted to safe places while 3,500 families provided with food and relief goods.

Read Also: Water level rises to 301 feet at Hub Dam

The Pakistan army’s medics had been providing medical care to the people affected by floods, it said.

According to the Met Office, a weather system brought heavy rains and snowfall in the province on March 2.

Koshan, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and other areas experienced heavy downpour. Keeping in view the heavy rains, the provincial government had declared emergency in Qila Abdullah and sought army’s help.

Comments

comments