Balochistan CM tests positive for COVID-19, two PPP leaders put on ventilators

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Jam Kamal Khan said, “My Covid-19 Test has come positive.” He did not specify whether he was showing symptoms of the coronavirus or not.

My Covid Test has come positive. — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leaders Jam Madad Ali Khan and Rashid Rabbani have been put on ventilators after their coronavirus symptoms worsened today.

According to the details, Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Rashid Rabbani and former MPA Jam Madad Ali Khan had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus a few days back.

Sources said that they were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi. The PPP leaders have been put on ventilators as their COVID-19 symptoms worsened today.

Earlier on October 2, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sources had said Nayyar Hussain Bukhari had been experiencing symptoms of the infection over the past few days after he attended a meeting of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PPP leader had taken a Covid-19 test, the result of which came back positive.

