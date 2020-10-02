ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sources said Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has been experiencing symptoms of the infection over the past few days after he attended a meeting of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PPP leader took a Covid-19 test, the result of which came back positive.

On September 28, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has thus far killed 6,499 people and infected 313,431 across the country.

“I have tested positive for COVID, and am isolating at home. I feel fine & healthy, albeit with a slight cough. I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha’Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible,” he had tweeted.

