Coronavirus claims 15 more lives in Pakistan in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed fifteen more lives during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the disease to 6,499.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 31,697 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 625 declared positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 313,431 with the addition of the new cases.

Thus far, 298,055 patients have recuperated from the infection. There are 8,877 active Covid-19 cases in the country. More than 3.5 million tests have been conducted across the country. As many as 480 patients under treatment at various hospitals are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 137,467 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,605, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,845, Balochistan 15,302, Islamabad 16,650, Gilgit Baltistan 3,808, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,754.

6.39 million infections

India’s coronavirus case tally climbed to 6.39 million after it reported 81,484 new infections in the last 24 hours, while related deaths were just shy of 100,000 mark, data from the health ministry showed on Friday.

Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,095 in the last 24 hours to 99,773, the ministry said.

