DC Mirpurkhas dies of coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas, Zahid Memon lost his life battling the novel coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Zahid Memon was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after contracting coronavirus. He was put on a ventilator by the doctors due to worsening condition.

Hospital sources said the body of the deceased DC Mirpurkhas would be handed over to his heirs by implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to contain coronavirus spread.

On Wednesday, the novel coronavirus had claimed two more lives and infected at least 311 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah had said that two more people died from the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. He had said that 10,9400 samples were tested today, which detected 311 cases of COVID-19.

The chief minister had maintained that out of 311 new coronavirus cases, 221 were reported in Karachi.

