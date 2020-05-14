Balochistan reports 71 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 30

LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,310 in Balochistan after 71 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Director General Health, at least 30 people have died of COVID-19 in the province thus far. He maintained that as many as 324 patients have fully recovered from the disease in Balochistan.

Earlier today, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan had soared to 35,778 as 1,452 new cases of the infection were reported in last twenty four hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had said.

According to the national dashboard, confirmed positive cases reported in Sindh had risen to 13, 341, in Punjab 13,561, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5,252, in Islamabad 822, in Gilgit Baltistan 482, and in Azad Kashmir 91.

Earlier on May 12, the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 2061 in Balochistan after 44 more people were diagnosed with the infection.

According to the provincial health department, the death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Balochistan had reached 27.

The spokesperson for the health department had said that at least 17541 patients have recovered from the disease thus far. He had maintained that the province has conducted overall 15323 coronavirus tests so far.

