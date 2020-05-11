Balochistan reports 44 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 27

QUETTA: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 2061 in Balochistan after 44 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the provincial health department, the death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Balochistan reached 27.

The spokesperson for the health department said that at least 17541 patients have recovered from the disease thus far. He maintained that the province has conducted overall 15323 coronavirus tests so far.

Read More: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 30,938

Earlier today, the nationwide tally of coronavirus had soared to 30,938 with 1,476 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 11,568 cases had so far been detected in Punjab, 11,480 in Sindh, 4,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,017 in Balochistan, 442 in Gilgit Baltistan, 679 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

22,062 patients were still under treatment at the hosptials while 8,212 patients had recovered from the virus.

