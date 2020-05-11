Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 30,938

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of coronavirus has soared to 30,938 with 1,476 new cases reported during the last twenty four hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 11,568 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 11,480 in Sindh, 4,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,017 in Balochistan, 442 in Gilgit Baltistan, 679 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

22,062 patients are still under treatment at the hosptials while 8,212 patients have so far recovered from the virus thus so far.

The death toll stands at 667 with 28 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours. The total number of coronavirus tests currently recorded at 2,94,894.

NA meets today to discuss coronavirus response

A session of the National Assembly will be held today (Monday) to discuss the measures taken by the federal and provincial governments in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, the session will be chaired by the Deputy Speaker NA, Qasim Suri to discuss the response against the coronavirus for two hours. Legislators from treasury and the opposition will participate in the debate on situation arising after the outbreak of coronavirus.

