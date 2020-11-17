Balochistan witnesses rise in coronavirus cases up to 6.2 pc

QUETTA: Balochistan has recorded an increase in novel coronavirus cases up to 6.2 per cent from 1.1 per cent as compared to the previous month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial health department confirmed that the positivity rate of COVID-19 hiked from 1.1 pc to 6.2 pc in the province as five deaths were reported so far in the current month.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, the province recorded 495 new cases and 156 deaths during the last 17 days, taking the tally of infections to 16,449, whereas, 7,765 tests were conducted. The total death count stands at 156 in the province.

854 infections were reported in educational institutions so far with the rate of 5.2 per cent.

Earlier, Balochistan government had decided closure of educational institutions from December 1 and three-month closure in cold areas of the province.

Balochistan Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind said in a statement that educational institutions will remain closed for three months in cold areas, whereas, the examinations will be conducted before the commencement of vacations.

Coronavirus counts rise in Pakistan

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,050 cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

With the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country, the national tally of cases now currently stands at 361,082.

The number of active cases has soared to 29,055. In the past 24 hours, 33 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,193.

A total of 29,378 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 324,834 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 4,979,939 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments