Balochistan decides three-month closure of educational institutions

QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided closure of educational institutions from December 1 and three-month closure in cold areas of the province, ARY News reported.

Balochistan Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind said in a statement that educational institutions will remain closed for three months in cold areas, whereas, the examinations will be conducted before the commencement of vacations.

Earlier on Monday, as a part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had decided to keep all the educational institutes closed from November 17 to 23 across the province.

Gilgit-Baltistan director schools had said that most of the educational institutions were used as polling stations and a large number of people visited the schools during the recent elections in the province. He said that the government has taken the decision to disinfect the educational institutions.

All precautionary measures will be taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus by carrying out disinfection, and using the spray, said the education officer, adding that the schools will be reopened on November 24 across the province.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had also chaired a session at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday where the participants have deferred the decision for closure of educational institutions across the country till next meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said earlier on Monday that the government is constantly monitoring the situation and the decision to close schools or allowing them to continue their activities will be taken after one month.

He appealed the nation to strictly follow the standard operating procedures SOPs, including wearing of face masks and observing social distancing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

